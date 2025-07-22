7/22 Sports Brief

White House says Donald Trump is serious about wanting the Commanders to revert to Redskins

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump is serious about wanting the NFL’s Washington Commanders to go back to the name Redskins. Leavitt said Monday that Trump’s threats to hold up a stadium deal for the team were not a joke. Trump posted on social media on Sunday that he wanted to see the Commanders and Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Guardians return to Native American names that each team abandoned years ago. Leavitt called Trump a “nontraditional president” whose opinion she said is supported by many sports fans.

Venus Williams wins a doubles match at Washington in her first tournament in more than a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Venus Williams has competed at a tournament for the first time in more than a year — and in doubles for the first time in nearly three — and has come out with a victory. Williams and partner Hailey Baptiste defeated 2014 Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard and Clervie Ngounoue 6-3, 6-1 on Monday at the DC Open. The stands were full and the crowd included NBA star Kevin Durant. Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles titles and another 14 major trophies in doubles with her younger sister Serena. Venus is 45 and hadn’t played a match on tour since March 2024.

Shohei Ohtani gives up his first homer of the season, then hits a 2-run shot of his own

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani gave up his first home run of the season but quickly answered with a two-run shot of his own. On Monday night, Minnesota’s Byron Buxton hit a 410-foot homer on Ohtani’s second pitch. In the bottom of the inning, Ohtani responded with a 441-foot blast, giving the Dodgers a 2-1 lead. Ohtani became the first Dodgers pitcher to homer in the first inning since 1977. He allowed one run and four hits over three innings, striking out three. Ohtani is building back from elbow surgery and has now homered in three straight games for the struggling Dodgers.

Chris Paul returns to Clippers for what’s expected to be his 21st and final NBA season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul is rejoining the Los Angeles Clippers for what is expected to be his 21st and final NBA season. The 12-time All-Star was a free agent after playing all 82 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season. He was the first NBA player to achieve this in his 20th season or later. Paul had expressed a desire to play near his family in Los Angeles. He joins a veteran roster featuring stars like Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. Paul previously played six seasons with the Clippers, where he set the franchise record for assists.

Phillies claim another wild, walk-off win on catcher’s interference with bases loaded in 10th

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Edmundo Sosa’s teammates on the Philadelphia Phillies mobbed him beyond first base after a 3-2, walk-off win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. In the moment, it didn’t matter to him that he’d gotten there thanks to a call of catcher’s interference. Sosa won the game when, with the bases loaded and no out in the 10th inning, his check swing on a 2-2 pitch struck the glove of catcher Carlos Narvaez. The Phillies dugout called for a review, which showed the contact, allowing Sosa to take first and automatic runner Brandon Marsh to score the winning run.

Uncertainty continues for Fever and Caitlin Clark as her healthy teammates carry their playoff hopes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever thought Caitlin Clark’s return might solve their wild first-half ride. They were getting healthy, beating good teams and starting to meet expectations. Then the two-time All-Star got hurt again in the final minute of last Tuesday’s game at Connecticut. Indiana lost by double digits the next night to defending champion New York. Clark missed last weekend’s All-Star festivities in Indianapolis and is likely to sit out Tuesday night when the Fever again play the Liberty. It’s all creating uncertainty about Clark and Indiana’s championship aspirations.

USOPC asks for tweak of college sports bill to set minimum spending limits for Olympic programs

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee leaders are pushing lawmakers for tweaks to legislation that would regulate college sports by adding guarantees that schools will spend the same percentage on Olympic programs in the future as they do now. USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland told The Associated Press that a letter she and chair Gene Sykes sent to members of Congress last week was intended to restart a conversation about the SCORE Act, which currently calls for schools to sponsor at least 16 teams. That’s a number that conforms with current NCAA rules for Power Four schools.

Titans QB Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Will Levis will have season-ending shoulder surgery, keeping him from competing for playing time in his third season with the Titans. The Titans announced Monday that Levis made his decision after consulting with doctors and his representatives. The Titans report Tuesday for training camp. The Titans said in a statement they support Levis’ decision to focus on his long-term health. Tennessee opens the preseason until Aug. 9 at Tampa Bay with the regular-season opener Sept. 7 at Denver. The Titans used the No. 1 overall pick on quarterback Cam Ward in April after going 3-14 with Levis struggling as a starter.

Jerry Jones says he’ll remain as Cowboys GM and ‘nothing new’ in Micah Parsons contract talks

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones did not have any updates on the status of contract negotiations with star defensive end Micah Parsons ahead of the start of training camp. Jones expressed confidence a potential hold-in by the 26-year-old Parsons would not impact the team’s preparations. The contract impasse with Parsons comes after Dallas went 7-10 last season after protracted negotiations of new deals for quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. The 82-year-old Jones also said Monday he has no plans to step down as GM.