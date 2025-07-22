7/21 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Kevin Malcolm for Gorge Country Media

The city of Goldendale had their regular city council meeting last night which quickly was adjourned after only about 15 minutes.



Mayor Dave Jones and the rest of the council praised city residents for supporting a very successful Community Days celebration back on July 12.

On behalf of the Goldendale Fire Department, Andy Halm emphasised the need for citizens to act more responsibly when setting off fireworks and the council agreed the two dates per year permitted within the city limits should be enough for such activity to take place.

Halm also reminded the council that Saturday evening is the annual Goldendale Gay Pride event in the Courthouse parking lot, where a couple hundred people are expected to attend.

That’s last nights brief Goldendale city Council meeting.