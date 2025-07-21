No wisdom in that: Woman’s post-dental surgery ice pack confused for cell phone on drive home

As if getting your wisdom teeth removed wasn’t painful enough, imagine the experience leading to getting hit with a fine.

A woman in the Netherlands tells Dutch publication Omroep Brabant that after her drive home from the dental ordeal, she received a letter fining her 439 euros, about $513, for using a mobile device while operating a vehicle.

However, the woman says that what looked like a mobile device was actually a large ice pack, which she was holding to provide relief to her sore mouth.

“I hardly ever make phone calls in the car, so I was really confused at first,” the woman says. “Until I suddenly remembered: I’d had my wisdom teeth pulled the day before and was sitting with an ice pack pressed against my face!”

The woman requested a photo of the violation and saw, clear as day, a large block of ice in her hand, not her phone.

“That ice pack is much bigger than a cell phone,” she says. “And if you look closely, you can even see my phone just sitting in the holder.”

The woman is hoping that the court will see the, ahem, wisdom in her argument and drop the fine.

“Everyone’s telling me I should fight it,” she says. “And I’m going to. I think I’m going to win this.”