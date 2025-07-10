Please stop sending this Scottish medical clinic pee

A medical clinic in Scotland sure is peeved about the amount of pee it’s receiving.

According to the U.K.’s The Times, the practice Saltoun Surgery has put out a notice asking patients to stop submitting urine samples unless one has been explicitly requested.

“This change is necessary due to the high volume of inappropriate or unsolicited samples being submitted, which affects our ability to provide timely care to all patients,” Saltoun Surgery says in a statement.

Apparently, unsolicited pee containers have been something of an issue in the U.K. in recent years — a medical center in Stoke-on-Trent, England, put out a similar notice in 2022.

In Scotland specifically, an anonymous general practitioner tells The Times that older patients will often submit unsolicited samples when dealing with a suspected urinary tract infection.

“We really, really want patients to speak to a clinician for a proper medical assessment before we ask them to bring a sample in,” the general practitioner says. “And when they do, we will issue them with sample bottles to return, rather than random domestic containers which can sometimes be inappropriate.”