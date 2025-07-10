It was a dark and stormy night, and two emus were loose

Despite just being flightless birds, a pair of emus managed to get loose from their Minnesota home.

CBS News reports that the emus, named Sami and Ali, escaped their pen during a recent storm. They were eventually tracked down by the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

“The sheriff called us back and said, ‘We know where they’re at,'” says owner Tom Halek. “Somebody else in the area that owns emus also thought they were his, so he ran and he captured them, brought them home and he realized ‘Wait a minute, these aren’t mine.'”

Following the brief emu mix-up, Sami and Ali were safely returned home.

“Really happy, love them dearly,” Halek says.