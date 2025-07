Scooby-Doo has gone from solving mysteries to being the suspect in one.

Alabama’s Tuscaloosa Police Department reports that an individual dressed in a full-body Scooby suit is wanted for allegedly breaking into a convenience store.

In a Facebook post, the Tuscaloosa PD says that the suspect only stole money and “no snacks,” Scooby or otherwise.

If you’re a meddling person of any age who wants to make sure this alleged thief doesn’t get away with it, you can call the Tuscaloosa PD with info.