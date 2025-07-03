7/03 Sports Brief

Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. arrested by ICE for deportation, federal officials say

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal officials say famed Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been arrested and will be deported to Mexico, where he faces organized crime charges. The 39-year-old box was arrested Wednesday in Studio City, California, only days after the former middleweight champion lost a match to Jake Paul in Anaheim, California. The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained Chávez for overstaying a tourist visa and lying on his green card application. They said he has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for involvement in organized crime and trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives and is believed to be an affiliate of the Sinaloa Cartel.

Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of independence with a UFC fight at the White House

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump wants to celebrate 250 years of American independence with a UFC match at the White House. Trump announced the plan Thursday in Iowa during the kickoff event for a year of festivities leading up to that milestone birthday on July 4, 2026. The White House UFC fight would be one of many events held across the country. Trump is a UFC enthusiast who has attended several matches in recent months. The Republican president also announced an athletic competition for high school students and a tour of fairgrounds across the country.

Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother killed in a car accident in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Liverpool player Diogo Jota and his brother were killed in a car accident in Spain. The Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Associated Press that Jota and his brother were found dead after their car went off a road near the northwestern city of Zamora. Police were investigating the causes. They said there were no other vehicles involved. The 28-year-old Jota and his brother, 25-year-old André Silva, both Portuguese players, were in the car. Jota also played for Portugal’s national team. Silva played with Portuguese club Penafiel in the lower divisions.

Supreme Court will take up a new case about which school sports teams transgender students can join

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just two weeks ago, the Supreme Court upheld a ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. On Thursday, the justices said they’ll review lower court rulings in favor of transgender athletes in Idaho and West Virginia. The case will be argued in the fall. West Virginia’s attorney general calls it “a great day, as female athletes in West Virginia will have their voices heard.” Lawyers on the other side say they stand ready to defend the lower-court rulings. More than two dozen states have enacted laws restricting transgender women and girls from participating in certain sports. Some of these laws have been blocked in court.

Guardians’ Luis Ortiz subject of MLB gambling investigation, placed on leave, AP sources say

Cleveland Guardians pitcher Luis Ortiz is the subject of a Major League Baseball gambling investigation and was placed on non-disciplinary leave Thursday, two people with knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press. The people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity due to the nature of the investigation. The investigation is related to in-game prop bets on two pitches thrown by Ortiz that received higher activity than usual during his starts at Seattle on June 15 and his recent outing against St. Louis on June 27. The gambling activity on the pitches was flagged by a betting-integrity firm and forwarded to MLB.

Djokovic sets another record at Wimbledon and jokes about sipping margaritas on beach with rivals

LONDON (AP) — Novak Djokovic added another record to his name by reaching Wimbledon’s third round for a 19th time with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-0 win over Dan Evans on Centre Court. It was Djokovic’s 99th match win at Wimbledon overall, and his 19 third-round appearances put him one ahead of Roger Federer for most by any man in the Open Era. It’s hardly the most prestigious record for Djokovic, whose 24 Grand Slam titles are the most by a male player. But he used it to poke fun of his younger rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. He said “19 is a great stat” and that it’s “probably almost as much as Sinner and Alcaraz have years in their lives.”

George Springer homers twice, Blue Jays sweep Yankees to take AL East lead

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit two two-run home runs and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-5 on Thursday night to complete a four-game sweep and take sole possession of the AL East lead. Addison Barger had a solo homer among his three hits for Toronto. New York slugger Aaron Judge drew his 23rd intentional walk in the eighth, matching Mickey Mantle’s 1957 team record. Yankees right-hander Clarke Schmidt left after three innings because of tightness in his forearm. Schmidt allowed three runs and four hits. Jasson Domínguez had four hits for New York, but the Yankees were swept for the second time. They lost all three at Boston between June 13 and 15.

Nationals slugger James Wood joins Ronald Acuña Jr., Cal Raleigh as participants in Home Run Derby

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood became the third player to announce he will take part in the Home Run Derby. The derby will be held on July 14, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Wood joins Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 33 homers, in the contest. Wood has 23 homers this season. He’s the third Nationals player to take part in the Home Run Derby, joining Juan Soto (2022) and Bryce Harper (2013 and ’18). The 22-year-old Wood has 12 homers that have been hit harder than 110 mph.

Doug Ghim sets pace at John Deere Classic with a 62 and a 1-shot lead

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Doug Ghim has set the pace on a day of low scoring in the John Deere Classic. Ghim holed out from the fairway for eagle on his way to a 62. That gives him a one-shot lead over Max Homa and Austin Eckroat at the TPC Deere Run. The tournament is renowned for producing first-time winners on the PGA Tour. Ghim is in his sixth year on the PGA Tour and has played 160 times as a pro without winning. He’s been around long enough to know Thursday is little more than a good start. Aldrich Potgieter opened with 67.