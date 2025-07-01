Myles Turner will join Bucks, who waive Damian Lillard, AP source says, in a free agency surprise

Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year deal to join the Milwaukee Bucks, who waived nine-time All-Star Damian Lillard to make the acquisition happen, according to a person with knowledge of the moves. Turner is agreeing to a deal that ends with a player option, after spending the entirety of his first 10 seasons with the Indiana Pacers. The remaining $112.6 million owed to Lillard will be paid out over the next five seasons via the NBA’s stretch provision, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither move was announced by the clubs involved. In both cases, Achilles tendon injuries played a role in the surprising moves.