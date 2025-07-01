Introducing the unintentionally flying car

When we think about flying cars, this isn’t really what we meant.

In video obtained by ABC News, a vehicle went airborne while driving in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, on a road that had buckled amid a heat wave affecting the region.

The footage shows the road pop up just as the car is about to drive over it, briefly launching the car into the air before it landed back on the ground.

Cars that followed are then seen approaching the section of the road very slowly.

Contrary to what was said in Back to the Future, where we’re going we still need roads.