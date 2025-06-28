Blazers, Sonics News

Trail Blazers see 7-1 Chinese center Yang Hansen as a unique and versatile talent

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Yang Hansen is going to fit into American culture just fine.

The Trail Blazers’ 7-foot-1 Chinese center was introduced to Portland on Friday, and was asked about his interests. Turns out, he’s already a gamer.

“Sometimes I sleep. All the time, sleep. I like to play PS5. And I like to eat,” Yang said, laughing.

Yang was the 16th pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday. While some were surprised that he went as early as he did, the Blazers had been scouting him for two years.

Yang averaged 16.6 points and 10.5 rebounds last season for the Qingdao Eagles. He has played for the team in China’s top pro league for the past two seasons.

“You can just tell he’s been taught the right way. So a lot of things as a coach that I have to teach with young guys, I don’t have to teach this kid,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “He’s been taught the right way, so I’m really excited about him, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Portland had the 11th pick in the draft but traded the draft rights to guard Cedric Coward to the Memphis Grizzlies for Yang’s draft rights, a 2028 first-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

Blazers general manager Joe Cronin saw value in the deal and didn’t want to risk dropping any lower for fear Yang would not be available.

“This is a very, very unique talent, in our opinion. He obviously has great size at 7-2, young, just turns 20 tomorrow. High, high-end skillset, his ability to pass, his basketball IQ, his functionality in the post. His ability to step out. We think he’ll be a good free-throw shooter, we think he’ll make perimeter jump shots as well,” Cronin said. “Defensively, he’s a really smart player that can be pretty versatile in the post with his size and IQ.”

Yang, who was seated in the stands at the draft and had to make his way down to the stage when his name was called, said the comparisons he’s heard to Nikola Jokic and fellow countryman Yao Ming are flattering.

“I think the Baby Joker or being compared to Yao are a big honor,” Yang said through an interpreter. “I just try to learn from everyone, every good player, and try to improve myself every day.”

___

Lenny Wilkens has statue unveiled outside Seattle arena where he led SuperSonics to NBA title

SEATTLE (AP) — Lenny Wilkens couldn’t wipe the smile off his face as he gazed at a bronze statue of himself at the site of his greatest coaching triumph.

On Saturday, the former Seattle SuperSonics player and coach became the first person to have a statue unveiled outside Climate Pledge Arena.

Wilkens led the Sonics to the 1979 NBA title. But the 6-foot, 700-pound statue, sculpted by Chicago-based Lou Cella, depicts Wilkens as a player. Cella also produced statues of University of Washington football coach Don James and Seattle Mariners greats Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez.

“I’ve been blessed,” the 87-year-old Wilkens said. “I’ll be the first to tell you.”

A point guard, Wilkens played 15 NBA seasons, including four for Seattle, and was a nine-time All-Star. He averaged 16.7 points and 6.5 assists.

Climate Pledge Arena, home to the WNBA’s Seattle Storm and NHL’s Seattle Kraken, has never hosted an NBA game in its current incarnation. Known as KeyArena when the Sonics played there, it reopened in 2021 after a $1.15 billion renovation. The Sonics moved to Oklahoma City in 2008 and became the Thunder; that franchise won the NBA title this month.

Wilkens’ statue won’t stand alone for long. Longtime Storm point guard and four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird will have a statue unveiled outside the arena on Aug. 17.

“Lenny Wilkens’ legacy in this city is undeniable — he helped lay the foundation for Seattle’s deep love of the game. Both Lenny and Sue have brought home championships, inspired generations and helped shape Seattle into the incredible basketball city that it is today,” Storm president and CEO Alisha Valavanis said in a statement. “The Storm are honored to be part of this monumental moment for Lenny, and we can’t wait to celebrate Sue and all that she’s meant to our city when we unveil her statue later this summer.”

Wilkens, a three-time inductee into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, was joined by SuperSonics greats including Spencer Haywood, Jack Sikma, Detlef Schrempf, Nate McMillan and coach George Karl. McMillan said Wilkens’ impact on the Sonics was similar to that of Jerry West on the Los Angeles Lakers and Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls.

Wilkens is third in career wins by an NBA coach at 1,332, trailing only Gregg Popovich and Don Nelson.

“He’s one of the greatest leaders the NBA has ever seen,” McMillan said.

___