The Portland Trial Blazers had the 11th pick in last nights NBA Draft and selected Washington State wing Cedric Coward with the 11th pick before trading him for pick 16, Orlando Magic’s 2028 first, and two seconds which turned out to be Chinese center Hansen Yang. The 20-year-old measures at 7’1 with a 7’2 wingspan and 253 pounds and worked out for the Blazers in late May.