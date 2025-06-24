Pelicans trade McCollum and Olynyk to the Wizards for Poole and Bey, AP source says

June 24, 2025

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have agreed to trade veteran guard CJ McCollum, center Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick to the Washington Wizards for guard Jordan Poole, wing Saddiq Bey and the 40th overall pick in the second round of the NBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the trade hasn’t been announced. The Wizards will gain a ton of financial freedom in the deal, which they can use going forward to continue their rebuild. The Pelicans also are rebuilding under newly hired basketball operations chief Joe Dumars.