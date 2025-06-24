6/24 Sports Brief

NBA owners unanimously approve $1.5B sale of Wolves, WNBA’s Lynx from Taylor to Lore-Rodriguez group

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor to an investment group led by e-commerce entrepreneur Marc Lore and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez has gained unanimous approval by NBA owners more than four years after the deal was reached. The transfer that Taylor tried to stop last year includes the four-time WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx. Taylor is 83. The Minnesota native owned the Timberwolves for 31 seasons after buying them for $88 million after a deal to move them to New Orleans fell through. The estimated value of the Timberwolves has doubled since the initial agreement.

Kyrie Irving and Mavs agree on $119M, 3-year deal that aligns with Anthony Davis, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Dallas Mavericks and Kyrie Irving have agreed on a $119 million, three-year contract with the All-Star guard still recovering from a torn ACL that will sideline him into the 2025-26 season. Irving is declining the $43 million player option in the final year of his current three-year contract. The new contract will align Irving with co-star Anthony Davis, who joined the Mavericks in the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

Players and fans at the Club World Cup are coping with high temperatures as a heat wave hits US

Substitutes who watch from the locker room, abandoned practice sessions and sweat-soaked jerseys. A heat wave is taking a toll on players at the Club World Cup. It could be a preview of what is to come next year when the United States, Canada and Mexico host the 2026 World Cup. A sprawling “heat dome” of high pressure has settled in over the central and eastern United States, sending temperatures soaring into the 90s and above in many areas.

Cooper Flagg set to become Mavericks’ new main man as the expected No. 1 pick in NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Cooper Flagg and his Duke teammates were together celebrating a victory over North Carolina the night of Feb. 1 when one of them saw the news that had rocked the basketball world. The Dallas Mavericks were trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Flagg says they were all in shock. Now Flagg is set to take Doncic’s place as the franchise superstar in Dallas. He is expected to be selected by the Mavericks with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night after a sensational one-season stopover with the Blue Devils.

Reds rookie Chase Burns strikes out first 5 batters in big league debut before faltering vs. Yankees

CINCINNATI (AP) — Reds rookie Chase Burns became the first starting pitcher in the expansion era to strike out the first five batters he faced in his major league debut. The 22-year old right-hander, the second overall pick in last July’s amateur draft, allowed three runs in five innings against the New York Yankees. Burns struck out his first five batters before Jazz Chisholm Jr’s single. He gave up six hits and struck out eight, the seventh Cincinnati starter to have at least that many in his first career start.

Porzingis going to Hawks in a 3-team trade agreement, AP source says

Kristaps Porzingis is being traded by the Boston Celtics to the Atlanta Hawks, and part of what will be a three-team deal gives the Brooklyn Nets another selection in Wednesday’s first round of the NBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement. Porzingis is going to the Hawks, while Georges Niang and a second-round pick will be acquired by Boston and Brooklyn will wind up with Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick that is held by Atlanta in Wednesday’s draft, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade isn’t expected to be finalized until the start of the new league year on July 6.

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is ‘pretty sure’ the 2025 season will be his last in the NFL

Aaron Rodgers is “pretty sure” the 2025 season will be his last in the NFL. The 41-year-old quarterback signed a one-year deal with Pittsburgh earlier this month after two injury-marred seasons with the New York Jets. In an appearance Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers said, “I’m pretty sure this is it. That’s why we just did a one-year deal.” Rodgers agreed to sign with Pittsburgh after regular conversations with coach Mike Tomlin over a few months. He says he can’t think of a better place to finish his career.

Club World Cup: Benfica beats Bayern Munich in scorching heat to win Group C

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Andreas Schjelderup scored in the 13th minute to give Benfica a 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich in scorching heat, sending the Portuguese club to the top of Group C in the Club World Cup. The loss dropped Bayern Munich to second place as Boca Juniors was eliminated. The game was played in a 97 degree temperature (36 Celsius). Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni was attended by the medical staff in the 25th minute due to heat-related issues.Schjelderup ran onto a cross from Fredrik Aursnes and scored with a right-footed shot from near the penalty spot.

Ace Bailey of Rutgers shrugs off questions about canceled workout ahead of the NBA draft

NEW YORK (AP) — Rutgers star Ace Bailey remains a mystery heading into the NBA draft. Bailey has not had a public workout for any team, a puzzling strategy that got him called out by critics ranging from current NBA players to analysts to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. A 6-foot-8 forward who can score like few players in this year’s draft class, Bailey offered little explanation Tuesday for why he bailed on a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers have the No. 3 pick in Wednesday’s draft. One Associated Press mock draft had Bailey dropping to the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 7.