Nintendo Switch 2 races to record sales, driven by Mario Kart World’s blockbuster debut

The Nintendo Switch 2 is off to a turbo-charged start, thanks to a little help from Mario and his friends in Mario Kart World, smashing its own sales record by becoming the fastest-selling Nintendo game system ever with more than 3.5 million units sold in just four days.

Nintendo sold an estimated 2.7 million units of the original Nintendo Switch in its first month when it launched in March 2017, but has now managed to move over 3.5 million units in just 96 hours. The company aims to sell 15 million units by March, putting it on track to meet or exceed expectations in the coming weeks and months.

The Nintendo Switch 2 is its first new system in eight years. It features a larger screen capable of full 1080p high-definition display, a faster processor that allows for enhanced graphics and performance, as well as redesigned magnetic Joy-Con 2 controllers with mouse functionality, Nintendo said. The system also debuts the new GameChat2 feature where players can voice or video chat and share game screens with friends online.

The Nintendo Switch 2 system launched alongside the first brand-new Mario Kart game in 11 years called Mario Kart World, featuring an interconnected world where you can drive virtually anywhere with dynamic weather conditions, new game modes and up to 24 drivers at once.

In July Nintendo will launch a new 3D platforming game starring Donkey Kong called Donkey Kong Bananza, which will let players “unleash their inner Kong as they smash and bash their way through a wild, mayhem-packed action adventure.”

Nintendo Switch 2 is now available for $449.99 and is also available as a bundle with a digital download of Mario Kart World for $499.99.