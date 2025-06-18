6/17 Klickitat County Commissioners meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

Klickitat County Commissioners met yesterday. Among the items on the agenda in the morning workshop was a report from Jail Administrator Bill Frantz:

“We have a lot of fun construction going on, primarily the cameras are being installed in our holding cells and then in our transition cells. And we get people in wheelchairs periodically, so are putting in necessary accommodations for that, putting in appropriate grab bars, putting in enhanced showers so people with wheelchairs can shower. I’m putting a lot of energy towards that.”

And in the formal afternoon session, Commissioner Lori Zoller reported on her meeting last week with Klickitat PUD with some good news about a long-awaited decision.

Lori & Ron:17 “Landfill Gas grant in the full amount of $185,000 granted to the Dallesport Water District, so they can fulfill the obligation under their 5-year plan to the state to improve their ATEC system.”

Ron: “Was there any obligation?”

Lori: “There were no conditions.”

A previous offer came with four conditions, which were rejected by the Dallesport Water System. The ATEC system is the system that removes iron and manganese from Dallesport water customers. Lori added that the county Public Works department would help the district with the procurement process and installation.

And good news that the grant to build an animal shelter for Klickitat County that was scheduled to expire the end of June, as been rolled into the next biennium, giving the county until the end of June 2027 to use the money.