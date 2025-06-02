Southwest Airlines’ checked bag fee going into effect 

The era of free checked bags while flying Southwest Airlines is coming to an end.

Starting on Wednesday, the Dallas-based carrier will charge customers $35 for their first checked bag and $45 for their second checked bag. The bag fee change will also apply to existing flight itineraries changed on or after May 28, Southwest confirmed to ABC’s Good Morning America.

Southwest, which previously announced the change in March, said the checked bag fee will put the airline in line with “industry standards.” It hopes the move will boost business.

To travel with free checked bags moving forward, Southwest customers will have to be preferred members of the airline’s Rapid Rewards A-List program or traveling on Business Select or Choice Extra classes. A-List members and Rapid Rewards credit card members will also get one free checked bag, according to Southwest.

Southwest will also begin offering a cheaper Basic fare starting May 28. Checked bag fees will apply to Southwest’s Basic, Wanna Get Away Plus and Anytime fares from Wednesday onward, the carrier said, but not to passengers traveling on Southwest via partner carriers.

Previously, Southwest offered passengers the opportunity to travel with up to four bags – first carry-on bag, second carry-on bag or personal item, first checked bag and second checked bag – at no extra cost.

Competitor Frontier Airlines announced in mid-March that it would offer free checked bags on select summer flights following Southwest’s announcement of bag fees.