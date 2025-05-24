Not the sharpest tool in the shed

A man in Louisiana was busted by police after he had his tool out in a shed.

WVUE reports police were called to a Lowe’s parking lot Sunday evening after a man was found naked in one of the store’s outdoor display sheds. They soon located the suspect engaging in a lewd act, a tub of Vaseline and an electronic device nearby.

Cops ordered him to pull up his pants, and he was handcuffed without incident.

The man reportedly admitted to his actions and told police he was watching “YouTube.” He was booked on one count of obscenity.