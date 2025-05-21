Lower Columbia River spring Chinook season update

Action: Extends 2025 spring Chinook seasons downstream of Washington/Oregon border.

Species affected: Spring Chinook, hatchery steelhead.

Locations, dates, and rules:

Columbia River from Rocky Point/Tongue Point upstream to Beacon Rock (a deadline marker on the Oregon bank (approximately four miles downstream of Bonneville Dam’s Powerhouse One) in a straight line through the western tip of Pierce Island to a deadline marker on the Washington bank at Beacon Rock); including Deep River (Wahkiakum County):

May 21-June 12:

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit is six, up to two adults may be retained of which no more than one may be an adult Chinook. Release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook. Release wild steelhead. Salmon minimum size is 12 inches.

Columbia River from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam:

May 21-June 12:

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit is six, up to two adults may be retained of which no more than one may be an adult Chinook. Release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook. Release wild steelhead. Salmon minimum size is 12 inches.

Fishing from a vessel is prohibited. Bank angling with hand-cast lines only.

Columbia River from Bonneville Dam upstream to the Tower Island power lines (approximately six miles below The Dalles Dam):

May 22-June 15:

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit is six, up to two adults may be retained of which no more than one may be an adult Chinook. Release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook. Release wild steelhead. Salmon minimum size is 12 inches.

Fishing from a vessel is prohibited. Bank angling with hand-cast lines only.

Columbia River from the Tower Island power lines to The Dalles Dam:

May 22-June 15:

Salmon and steelhead: Daily limit is six, up to two adults may be retained of which no more than one may be an adult Chinook. Release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook. Release wild steelhead. Salmon minimum size is 12 inches.

Columbia River from a line starting from a fishing boundary sign on the Washington north shore located approximately 1,300 feet upstream of the Dalles Dam and Lock boat ramp projected easterly across the Columbia River to a boundary sign on the Washington southern shore located approximately 200 feet above the fish ladder exit upstream to Highway 730 at the Washington/Oregon border:

May 22-June 15:

Daily limit is six, up to two adults may be retained of which no more than one may be an adult Chinook. Release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook. Release wild steelhead. Salmon minimum size is 12 inches.

Reason for action: The U.S. v. OR Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) updated the Columbia River upriver spring Chinook return on May 19 to 155,500 compared to the pre-season forecast of 122,500. Recreational fisheries downstream of the Washington/Oregon border has sufficient remaining allocation of upriver spring Chinook Endangered Species Act impacts to allow for an extension and is consistent with Joint State Action taken on May 20, 2025. The fisheries are set within allowable catch levels for upriver spring Chinook and to minimize impacts to other stocks of concern.

Additional information: All other permanent rules apply, including year-round closure areas as listed in the 2024-2025 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet. Fishing from a vessel for shad upstream of Beacon Rock is allowed. Staff will monitor the fishery in-season to determine if additional fishing opportunity is warranted.

Fishery managers encourage anglers to sign up for Fishing Rule Change email notifications and to check for emergency rules on the WDFW website prior to fishing. Refer to the 2024-2025 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet for fishing rules.

Information contact: Southwest Region Office, 360-696-6211.