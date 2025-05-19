Weight-loss meds may give people more control over drinking, study shows

Popular obesity and diabetes drugs called GLP-1 medications may have added benefits, with a new study finding they helped heavy drinkers cut alcohol consumption by nearly 70%.

The study, published Friday during the 32nd European Congress on Obesity in Spain, also found these GLP-1 drugs were more effective than a drug called nalmefene, which is approved in Europe explicitly to help people cut back on alcohol.

For the study, researchers followed 262 adults who were prescribed GLP-1 medications like semaglutide or liraglutide to help with weight loss.

The researchers also tracked changes in alcohol use to explore a possible added benefit.

Heavy drinkers — those consuming 11 or more units of alcohol per week, roughly equal to six or more standard drinks like beers or glasses of wine — saw the biggest drops in consumption. Notably, no participants reported drinking more after starting the medication. And it seemed to work equally well for men and women.

Patients also lost about 17 pounds on average over four months. People who drank less tended to lose a little more weight, the researchers noted, possibly because they were cutting back on alcohol’s empty calories.

Scientists have been studying other possible health benefits of GLP-1s besides diabetes management and weight loss for this class of medication, which includes drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, in the wake of their booming popularity.

Prior studies and anecdotal reports from patients have hinted that these medications may help cut cravings for alcohol and other addictive substances. One possible explanation is that they act on parts of the brain that control reward and satisfaction.

According to the study, GLP-1 drugs may affect brain chemicals tied to pleasure and fullness, though more research is needed to fully understand the exact mechanism.