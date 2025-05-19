Silly old bear makes off with beekeeper’s honey

A bear in Ohio channeled its inner Winnie the Pooh while invading a local beekeeper’s honey supply.

According to WKBN, Jeff Bonner caught the bear on camera looking for a tasty snack in his beehives and dragging one away into the nearby woods.

“It looked like he ate the wax and everything,” Bonner says. “He was cleaning the frames.”

Upon contacting the authorities, Bonner was told he might want to install an electric fence around his hives to ward off future bear encounters.

“He recommended putting peanut butter on it, so if [the bear] licks it or sniffs it and gets shocked in the face,” Bonner says. “That tends to make them hesitant to go to the fence. Otherwise, they’re pretty stubborn, they’ll take the shock to get to the honey.”

Hopefully for Bonner, the fence will also protect against little black rain clouds.