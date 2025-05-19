Lost herd of sheep goes back to school

A lost herd of sheep in Texas was perhaps in search of a geography lesson when it ended up near a local elementary school.

The Leander Police Department posted a notice about the wandering flock on Facebook, asking, “Do ewe know where your sheep are?”

“We called Little Bo Peep, she said she found her sheep, and these are not part of her flock,” the post reads. “We are hoping they will lead us to their home, wagging their tails behind them.”

In a follow-up post, the Leander PD shared that the original notice successfully got the attention of the flock’s owner, who was looking for his missing sheep.

“These baa-d sheep were not put behind bars,” the second post reads. “They were returned to their owner. He came out and quickly herded them home.”