The average American only talks to their mom once a week

While a lot of folks will be calling or seeing their mother on Sunday for Mother’s Day, it seems during the rest of the year they aren’t giving them the attention they deserve.

A new Talker survey of 2,000 adults, conducted on behalf of Woodhouse Spas, finds that 22% of people say they don’t call their mom enough. The average person only talks to mom about once a week, although on a positive note, 78% of people surveyed say they can’t make it a week without a chat with their mother.

When they do call, 28% say making mom laugh makes them feel close to her, while 25% say it’s by having a heartfelt conversation and 11% say it’s from unwinding together.

And it’s pretty apparent folks have a lot to make up for on Mother’s Day.

The survey finds the average person shows their appreciation for mom less than twice a month. When they do, the most common ways to show that love is by spending time with them (31%), followed by sharing loving words (21%).