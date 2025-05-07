NBA Playoffs Tuesday

Curry leaves Warriors’ win vs. Wolves with hamstring strain, putting rest of series in question

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Golden State star Stephen Curry was sidelined by a strained left hamstring early in the second quarter at Minnesota and the Warriors were bracing for an extended absence of their sharpshooting leader after opening the series by beating the Timberwolves 99-88. Curry will have an MRI exam. His status is day to day, but coach Steve Kerr acknowledged it’s unlikely he’ll be available to play in Game 2. Curry grabbed at the back of his left leg after hitting a 14-foot floater and immediately headed back to the locker room. He had 13 points in 13 minutes on 5-for-9 shooting.

Haliburton’s 3 with 1.1 seconds left gives Pacers 120-119 stunning win over Cavs and 2-0 series lead

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton made a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and the Indiana Pacers scored the final eight points in 47.9 seconds to stun the short handed and top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers 120-119 to take a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Haliburton scored 11 of his 19 points in the final 12 minutes. Donovan Mitchell scored 48 points for Cleveland, who were missing three key players, including two starters. Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith led Indiana with 23 points apiece. It’s the first time the Pacers won the first two games of a playoff series on the road since 1994 against Orlando.