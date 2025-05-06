5/05 Goldendale City Council

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

There was an unusual 4-3 split vote on one issue at the Goldendale City Council meeting last night. The proposal from the Public Works Committee was to ban parking on the north side of Collins Street between the intersection with South Roosevelt and Sanders Way and to construct a 4-way stop at the intersection of South Roosevelt and East Collins. A vote to enact that proposal was defeated by a 4-3 vote. Andy Halm, Theone Wheeler, Danielle Clevidence and Ellie Casey were the four, saying that the ordinance as proposed was too big a bite to take. Several residents on Collins Street had testified against the proposal at a previous meeting.

When that failed, the four were able to pass a motion that included just the four-way stop at the South Roosevelt and East Collins intersection.

Residents can also expect their water and sewer rates to go up, as councilors approved doubling the tax rate from 6 percent to 12 percent. Councilors did not have an exact figure, but said it would amount to approximately $4 a month for an average home. This move had been suggested by the budget committee after a meeting with CPA Jan Forsberg.

A proposal to create a new paid city airport manager position was tabled until a later meeting for more consultation.

And Councilor Loren Meagher urged people to file for city council. This is filing week, with a deadline of 5 pm Friday, and four councilors are up for re-election. Meagher said he had stayed on past his original intention, and would welcome more people getting involved.