BREAKING: Mike Waltz to be UN Ambassador

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, is getting a new role

Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that he was “pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations.”

From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation’s Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role.”

“In the interim, Secretary of State Marco Rubio will serve as National Security Advisor, while continuing his strong leadership at the State Department,” Trump added. “Together, we will continue to fight tirelessly to Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Waltz posted on X that he was “deeply honored to continue my service to President Trump and our great nation.”

Politico first reported that Waltz and his deputy, Alex Wong, will be leaving their jobs at the National Security Council.

Waltz is a former Florida congressman and a decorated Green Beret combat veteran.

At the end of March, Jeffrey Goldberg, a longtime Trump critic, published a story saying national security adviser Waltz added him to a group chat on March 15 that included Vice President JD Vance, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, and other officials.

At the time, the president told NBC News’ Garrett Haake that he thought Goldberg’s story was essentially a nonissue, and that Goldberg’s presence on the chat had “no impact at all.”

“Michael Waltz has learned a lesson, and he’s a good man,” Trump said.

Trump previously announced Rep. Elise Stefanik as his nominee to be UN ambassador. In late March, Trump withdrew that nomination because Republicans in the House will likely need the New York congresswoman’s vote to help ensure passage of the budget reconciliation bill, a senior White House official told The Daily Signal at the time.

Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell@TheElizMitchell

