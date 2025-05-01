A’s blank Rangers, Maeda cut by Tigers

Jeffrey Springs throws 6 scoreless innings to help Athletics beat Rangers 3-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jeffrey Springs gave up two hits over six scoreless innings, Jacob Wilson and Miguel Andujar each had two hits and an RBI and the Athletics beat the Texas Rangers 3-0. Springs (4-3) had allowed at least three runs in each of has last five starts and 19 total over that span. Mason Miller pitched a perfect ninth inning and earned his 10th save in as many opportunities this season. Wilson hit a RBI single in the top of the seventh and Luis Urías added another in the eighth for the Athletics. Marcus Semien had a single, two walks and a stolen base for the Rangers. The Rangers have gone seven consecutive games without hitting a homer, matching the club’s longest HR drought since its seven-game drought in July 2021.

Kenta Maeda cut by Tigers to clear roster spot for reliever Tyler Owens

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kenta Maeda has been cut by the Detroit Tigers to open a spot in the bullpen for hard-throwing prospect Tyler Owens. Maeda was designated for assignment Thursday after compiling a 7.88 ERA over seven relief appearances in the second season of a $24 million, two-year contract. Detroit has seven days to trade or release him, or send him outright to the minors if he clears waivers. The 37-year-old right-hander has enough major league service time that he could refuse a minor league assignment and choose to become a free agent instead. Owens was recalled from Triple-A Toledo.