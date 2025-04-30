Quicksand incident cements newly official couple’s relationship

Having to deal with quicksand may not be as big a problem as you might’ve thought it would be as a kid, but it is indeed still a real thing.

That’s what Mitchell O’Brien found out after, as MLive.com reports, he got stuck in a pit of quicksand while attempting to go fishing at Lake Michigan.

“Man, I was stuck, stuck — like, my left leg, I couldn’t move it,” O’Brien says of his predicament. “It’s like there was something holding it underground. It was crazy how hard it was there.”

As O’Brien stood waist deep in water trying to call 911, his companion, Breanne Sika, with whom he was in that vague hanging-out-but-maybe-not-officially-dating stage, got out her phone too in an effort to get a hold of emergency services.

“We both get through at the same time,” O’Brien says. “And I just go, ‘I think my girlfriend’s trying to call, too.’ And she, at the same time, about 20 feet away, says, ‘My boyfriend is stuck in the sand.'”

“That was literally the first time we defined our relationship,” he adds. “It happened with two separate 911 operators at the same time.”

Eventually, responders arrived and assisted O’Brien, and he returned home safely with his newly official girlfriend.