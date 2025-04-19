Nesting geese give Canadian students honking hard time

A group of Canadian college students in Waterloo, Ontario, have been held hostage in their house by a pair of overly protective, aggressive geese.

As CBC reports, the geese have set up a nest outside the home, making it so resident Jory Harris feels like “We can’t even leave our house.”

In one instant, a friend of Harris’ came to visit with a box of Costco croissants when one of the geese attacked him.

“The croissants were flying and then the geese started eating them,” Harris says.

As it is illegal to disturb a goose nest under Canada’s Migratory Birds Convention Act, Harris and her roommates’ only course of action is to wait it out until nesting season is over. In the meantime, they’ve come to find some humor in the situation, treating security footage of neighbors encountering the geese like it’s a movie.

“One girl, like, fell into a bush,” Harris says. “They’re all falling and just, they just get right back up and keep running.”