4/18 Sports Brief

Gregg Popovich has medical incident in restaurant, is resting at home, AP source says

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is doing well at home after needing medical attention earlier this week following an incident at a restaurant. That’s according to a person with knowledge of the matter said who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because neither Popovich nor the team released any details publicly. The 76-year-old Popovich, who missed most of this season while recovering from what the Spurs called a mild stroke, was at a restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday night when he began not feeling well. TMZ Sports obtained video footage of what it said was Popovich being placed into an ambulance.

Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. suspended 1 game following ejection, violation of social media policy

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for one game and fined by Major League Baseball on Friday following his ejection during a game at the Tampa Bay Rays and violation of MLB’s social media policy. Chisholm appealed, delaying any penalties until after a resolution. He started at second base in New York’s 1-0 victory over Tampa Bay on Friday night, going 0 for 4 with two strikeouts. Chisholm was ejected in the seventh inning Thursday night for arguing a called third strike from Mason Montgomery that appeared low. It was his fifth career ejection and first with the Yankees. Chisholm then posted on his X account, “Not even … close!!!!!” with a profanity mixed in, then deleted the post.

NFL’s smallest market prepares to host league’s top offseason spectacle as draft comes to Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The NFL draft’s annual pilgrimage to cities across the league is arriving in Green Bay next week with all the pageantry that comes from operating in the home of the league’s only publicly owned franchise. Green Bay’s smaller population likely means a smaller number of people at this draft. Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy says a total attendance of about 250,000 is expected, That’s less than one-third of the record crowd of over 775,000 that attended last year’s draft in Detroit.

Shohei Ohtani away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for birth of his first child

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is away from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the birth of his first child. Manager Dave Roberts says Ohtani is with his wife and on MLB’s paternity list. Roberts said before the Dodgers’ series opener in Texas on Friday night that he doesn’t know when Ohtani is going to rejoin the team or details about the pending birth. The 30-year-old posted on his Instagram account in late December that he and his 28-year-old wife were expecting a baby in 2025. The two-way superstar can miss up to three games while on paternity leave.

Tucker hits 2-run HR, Cubs score 6 in 8th after giving up 10 in top half to beat Diamondbacks 13-11

CHICAGO (AP) — Kyle Tucker had the fans on their feet, roaring and pumping their fists as he rounded the bases after hitting the go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning. His screaming line drive cleared the right-field wall with plenty of room to spare. The Cubs went from giving up 10 in the eighth to scoring six in the bottom half and beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 13-11 on Friday in one of the wildest games on record. The Cubs are just the seventh team in at least the past 125 seasons to allow 10 or more runs in an inning and win. They are also one of five teams to give up 10 or more runs and score six or more in the same inning.

Justin Thomas makes two late birdies to restore his lead at Hilton Head

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas is leading the RBC Heritage by two shots going into the weekend at Harbour Town. The wind picked up and the course is getting dry and fast. Thomas relied on a pair of birdies on the back nine for a 69. That gives him a two-shot lead over Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley. Kim was 8 under through 12 holes and settled for a 64. He’s different from so many players that are decompressing from the Masters. Kim missed out on Augusta National for the first time since 2016. He says that has made him focus.

Lindblad joins Buhai atop the leaderboard in the LPGA Tour’s JM Eagle LA Championship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ingrid Lindblad took a share of the lead into the weekend at El Caballero Country Club in only the fourth start of her rookie season on the LPGA Tour. Lindblad — the 25-year-old former LSU star from Sweden — shot a career-best 9-under 63 on Friday afternoon in cool conditions to join Ashleigh Buhai atop the leaderboard at 13-under 131 in the JM Eagle LA Championship. Lindblad had 10 birdies and a bogey on the first 14 holes and parred the final four. Buhai had a share of the lead for the second straight day after opening with a 63 to match Yan Liu. The 35-year-old South African player parred the final five holes Friday in a 68.

Edman hits leadoff HR filling in for Ohtani and Yamamoto strikes out 10 as Dodgers beat Texas 3-0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yoshinobu Yamamoto matched his career high with 10 strikeouts over seven innings after Tommy Edman led off the game with a home run and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Texas Rangers 3-0. Los Angeles was without superstar Shohei Ohtani, who was put on MLB’s paternity list for the birth of his first child. With Ohtani absent, Edman moved into the leadoff spot and went deep on the second pitch of the game thrown by two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. Yamamoto held Texas to five hits without a walk. DeGrom struck out seven and walked one over seven innings.

Boston Marathon and city insist all are welcome. But some runners say politics will keep them home

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon and Mayor Michelle Wu insist that international runners and other foreign visitors remain welcome in the city. They say there is no evidence that travel for this year’s race has fallen off in the face of increased border scrutiny. Wu said at a public safety media briefing not far from the finish line, ‘We seek to be a home for everyone.’ This year’s marathon has more than 30,000 entrants from 128 countries. U.S. tourism officials say international visits have plummeted because of rhetoric over tariffs and talk of annexing Canada. Race officials say they will not know if no-shows are up after the start.