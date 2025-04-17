Howtopat Report Clears Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office

This is a press release from the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office.

As Sheriff of Klickitat County, I am releasing the outside Agency’s (Skamania County Sheriff’s Office) investigation report and findings of the May 20, 2023 suicide death of inmate Ivan Howtopat that took place in the Klickitat County Jail.

Howtopat Lawsuit Reaches Settlement: Based on the fact that the two County Commissioners at the time, Lori Zoller and Jake Anderson blamed the employees of the Klickitat County Jail, and Sheriff for being negligent in inmate Ivan Howtopat suicide death at the Klickitat County Jail on May 20, 2023.

I am now releasing the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office suicide death investigation report and findings of inmate Ivan Howtopat.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office investigation and findings CLEARED the Klickitat County Jail Correctional Deputies, Chief Jail Deputy and the Sheriff of NEGLIGENCE OR WRONG DOING in the Suicide Death of inmate Ivan Howtopat while in the custody.

It is clear that Commissioners Lori Zoller and Jake Anderson were completely WRONG when they BLAMED Klickitat County Jail Correctional Deputies, Chief Jail Deputy and the Sheriff for Ivan Howtopat suicide death. in the Klickitat County Jail on May 20, 2023. The Citizens of Klickitat County have a right to Transparency in this matter, which shows in my opinion, Commissioners Lori Zoller and Jake Anderson were playing politics by blaming the Sheriff and staff of poor management of the Jail. The two commissioners got caught lying about contracting with NORCOR in The Dalles, Oregon to house KCSO inmates. When in fact they had no contract with NORCOR.

Please refer to the following Skamania County Sheriff’s Office investigation report and findings in regards to the Ivan Howtopat suicide death that occurred in the Klickitat County Jail.