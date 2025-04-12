Mariners get a pair of 4-run innings and down Rangers 9-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Luke Raley drove in three runs and the Seattle Mariners scored four times in the third and seventh innings to down the Texas Rangers 9-2 on Saturday night.

Bryan Woo (2-0) allowed one run and six hits with seven strikeouts in seven innings for Seattle. Cal Raleigh hit a home run for the second consecutive game.

Woo got off to a rough start, allowing the first four batters to reach base. The Rangers went up 1-0 on Josh Smith’s single to center that scored Marcus Semien, who walked to lead off the game.

The Mariners went ahead in the third. Julio Rodriguez hit an RBI triple to left center off Rangers starter Kumar Rocker (0-2) before scoring on Jorge Polanco’s sacrifice fly to put the Mariners up 2-1.

Raleigh doubled and Randy Arozarena walked. Raleigh scored on a wild pitch and Raley’s double brought in Arozarena to give the Mariners a 4-1 lead.

Raleigh added a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth. A day earlier he hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a 5-3 victory over the Rangers in the series opener.

Raley hit a two-run single and Rowdy Tellez drove in two more runs with a double to extend the Mariners’ lead in the seventh inning.

Jake Berger drove in a run for the Rangers in the ninth.

Key moment

Using his new torpedo bat, Raleigh’s home run in the fifth had an exit velocity of 108.7 mph and sailed 420 feet to straightaway center. He has two homers and a double with the bat.

Key stat

After allowing a single in the fourth, Woo shut down the Rangers by retiring the next 12 batters.

Up Next

The Mariners have a chance to sweep the series Sunday when they send RHP Logan Gilbert (0-1, 2.55 ERA) to face Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 2.29 ERA).

