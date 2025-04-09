Sheryl Crow thinks Kelly Clarkson’s version of her signature hit is ‘better than mine’

With the Kellyoke segment of her talk show, Kelly Clarkson has proven that no matter what she sings, she sounds great doing it. The latest artist to have their song covered by Kelly now believes that Kelly’s version is superior to the original.

Kelly sang Sheryl Crow‘s signature hit “All I Wanna Do.” After the video was posted to Instagram, Sheryl wrote in the comments, “Good grief @kellyclarkson could sing the damn phone book! I love this version better than mine!!”

After the performance, Kelly said of Sheryl, “She’s been such a cool artist to me from the beginning, I’m such a fan of hers.”

It’s not known if Kelly plans to do any covers when she returns to the stage for shows on May 9 and May 10 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. She’s also set to do another Las Vegas residency, this time at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, starting July 4 and running through August. She’ll return for four more shows in November.