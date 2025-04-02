Traveling student accidentally given bag full of diamonds

A traveling student returned home with a lot more shiny things than he left with.

According to Pix11, the unnamed student had unwittingly obtained a bag full of diamonds, Rolex watches and other valuables after taking a cab from Newark Airport. As the student explains, he was getting out of the cab upon reaching his destination when the driver handed him a backpack, apparently thinking it was his.

The cab had already driven away when the student realized he didn’t recognize the luggage. Once he opened it, he definitely knew it didn’t belong to him.

“I was shocked,” the student said of seeing what was inside. “It looked like expensive stuff.”

After consulting his mother, the student reached out to a local public safety group in Brooklyn, which, through some investigation, found the bag’s rightful owner: a man working in Manhattan’s Diamond District.

While initially fearing that his valuables were lost, the man was apparently “very, very excited” to find everything still intact. He reportedly offered a reward to the student, but was refused.

Clearly, this student’s moral compass also shines bright like a diamond.