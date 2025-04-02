Escaped donkey sure loves mints

An escaped donkey roaming the English town of Bloxwich was lured back to safety with the help of a sweet treat.

Officers from the West Midlands Police were called to address the wandering animal, which apparently got loose from a field and made its way onto the roads, proving hazardous for himself and local motorists.

In an effort to lure him back, officers offered the donkey, who they’ve named Ned, mints out of their hands.

“He loves mints,” says Sgt. Chris Beards. “Once he had chomped down on one he was braying for more and was happy to come back with us.”

The sergeant adds, “We took him back to his field and although we couldn’t locate his owner, but we made sure the fence was secure so he couldn’t get out again.”

In addition to being returned home, Ned presumably now has minty fresh breath.