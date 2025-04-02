Oregon: Changes to Pacific Halibut Catch Sharing Plan Affect Local Fisheries

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has finalized changes to the Pacific Halibut Catch Sharing Plan (CSP) for Area 2A, which includes parts of Washington, Oregon, and California.

These changes will impact the 2025 recreational fisheries in Oregon, with specific allocations and management measures for different subareas.

The Oregon Central Coast subarea has been allocated 295,367 pounds of Pacific halibut, with specific allocations for nearshore, spring all-depth, and summer all-depth fisheries.

The Southern Oregon Coast subarea has an allocation of 8,000 pounds, with the fishery open from May 1 through October 31, seven days a week.

The changes include a new inseason management provision allowing for the transfer of unused allocations from the Northern California subarea to the South of Point Arena subarea, potentially affecting Oregon’s fishing dynamics.

The daily bag limit for the Oregon Central Coast and Southern Oregon Coast subareas is set at two Pacific halibut of any size per person.

These measures aim to conserve Pacific halibut while providing additional angler opportunities and ensuring the allocations set by the International Pacific Halibut Commission (IPHC) are met.

The rule is effective from April 3, 2025, and is designed to align with the recommendations from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) and public feedback.

Washington and California: New Pacific Halibut Fishing Regulations and Their Impact

In Washington, the Puget Sound and Strait of Juan de Fuca subarea will see a specific fishing allocation, with a season running from early April to the end of June, and a potential reopening in August if allocations remain unused.

California’s Northern Coast subarea is allocated a specific amount of Pacific halibut, with a fishing season extending from May to mid-November. Unused allocations may be transferred to the South of Point Arena subarea, enhancing fishing opportunities in that region.

These changes are part of a broader effort to manage Pacific halibut fisheries sustainably across the West Coast, ensuring alignment with the Pacific Fishery Management Council and state agency recommendations.

To view the original document on the Federal Register, click here.