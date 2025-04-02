Curry County, OR: Port Orford City Jail Nominated for National Historic Register

The National Park Service is considering the Port Orford City Jail in Curry County, Oregon, for listing in the National Register of Historic Places.

This nomination is part of a broader effort to recognize and preserve sites of historical significance across the United States.

Local residents and stakeholders are encouraged to submit electronic comments on the significance of the Port Orford City Jail by April 17, 2025.

The inclusion of the Port Orford City Jail in the National Register could enhance local historical preservation efforts and potentially boost tourism and community pride.

The National Register of Historic Places is a federal list that acknowledges the importance of preserving cultural and historical sites.

Comments can be submitted via email to the National Park Service, ensuring community voices are heard in the decision-making process.

National Register of Historic Places: New Nominations and Documentation Updates Across the U.S.

In San Bernardino County, California, the nomination of Woods Wash could enhance local historical preservation efforts.

In Tolland County, Connecticut, the Stafford Springs Historic District’s nomination may boost local historical preservation and tourism.

Duval County, Florida’s Clara White Mission is being considered for listing, potentially impacting local historical preservation efforts.

In Dickinson County, Kansas, the Pray Farmstead’s nomination could affect local historical preservation and agricultural heritage.

Jefferson County, Kentucky’s Reliance Varnish Company Building is under consideration, which may influence local historical preservation.

Bristol County, Massachusetts sees the Attleboro Jewelry Industry Historic District’s nomination, impacting local historical preservation and industry heritage.

Suffolk County, Massachusetts is considering a boundary increase for the South End District, affecting local historical preservation efforts.

In Jones County, Mississippi, the Evans House and Barn’s potential listing may impact local historical preservation efforts.

Chautauqua County, New York’s First Presbyterian Church is nominated, potentially affecting local historical preservation.

Erie County, New York’s Ahavas Achim Cemetery is under consideration, which may impact local historical preservation efforts.

New York County, New York has nominations for the Church of St. Edward the Martyr and Marcus Garvey Park, influencing local historical preservation efforts.

In Brewster County, Texas, the Holland Hotel’s nomination could affect local historical preservation efforts.

Dallas County, Texas is considering the Rosenfield House for listing, impacting local historical preservation efforts.

Norfolk, Virginia’s Talbot Park Apartments are nominated, potentially influencing local historical preservation efforts.

In Berkeley County, West Virginia, the Forest Hill School’s potential listing may impact local historical preservation efforts.

Cabell County, West Virginia’s Bethel Memorial Park Cemetery is nominated, affecting local historical preservation efforts.

Greenbrier County, West Virginia sees the Chapel of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary’s potential listing, impacting local historical preservation efforts.

Jefferson County, West Virginia’s Houser-Mahoney House is nominated, influencing local historical preservation efforts.

In Pima County, Arizona, the West University Historic District is receiving additional documentation, impacting local historical preservation efforts.

Routt County, Colorado’s Perry-Mansfield School of Theatre and Dance is receiving additional documentation, affecting local historical preservation efforts.

Fulton County, Georgia’s Albert E. Thornton House is receiving additional documentation, impacting local historical preservation efforts.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts’ Longfellow House-Washington’s Headquarters National Historic Site is receiving additional documentation, affecting local historical preservation efforts.

Bernalillo County, New Mexico’s St. John’s Cathedral is receiving additional documentation, impacting local historical preservation efforts.

Columbia County, New York’s Hillsdale Hamlet Historic District is receiving additional documentation, affecting local historical preservation efforts.

Porter County, Indiana’s Cowles Bog and West Beach Historic District are being considered for listing, impacting local historical preservation efforts.

To view the original document on the Federal Register, click here.