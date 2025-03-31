New Zealand offering spooky tours of haunted parliament buildings

Some might argue that the world of politics is scary enough, but apparently New Zealand thinks otherwise.

As the Associated Press reports, the country is offering after-hours spooky tours of its parliament buildings, which apparently have a history of unexplained phenomena, including reports of ghosts and strange noises.

One such story stems from a 1968 storm that killed over 50 people in the area while also threatening the parliament library. A tour guide, who led visitors on a “mostly factual” journey through the buildings, shared that during the storm, the librarians climbed to the roof in an effort to save the books from being damaged.

“For mysterious and unknown reasons they did this in their underwear,” the guide said. “There seems to be a history of people losing their pants here in this parliament.”

She quipped, “I haven’t even started on the politicians.”