Egg sells for ridiculously high price for actual good reason

Nowadays when we’re talking about the high price of eggs, it’s usually due to the bird flu outbreak. Now, though, an egg has sold at an exorbitantly high price for another, better reason.

As reported by the BBC, a perfectly round “one-in-a-billion” egg sold at an auction for £420, which is about $540. Proceeds benefited the Devon Rape Crisis charity in England.

“It felt like watching one of my children in a sports race when everyone was bidding,” says Alison Greene, the handler who discovered the round egg. “It was just brilliant.”

Sounds like an eggs-cellent outcome all around.