Langeliers hits a 2-run homer to lead the Athletics past the Mariners 4-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a two-run homer, Osvaldo Bido pitched five solid innings and the Athletics defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Saturday night.

Miguel Andujar and Brent Rooker each had an RBI single for the Athletics. Mason Miller struck out three in a scoreless ninth for his first save of the season.

Langeliers’ first homer came against starter Bryce Miller (0-1), who allowed three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

Bido (1-0) yielded three hits and two runs — one earned — with four walks and four strikeouts.

Seattle took a 1-0 lead when Rowdy Tellez scored on a throwing error by Langeliers in the second. The catcher’s throw to second on Ryan Bliss’ stolen base sailed into center field, allowing Tellez to score from third.

After Langeliers put the A’s ahead with his 357-foot drive in the fourth, Andujar hit an RBI single off Bryce Miller in the sixth to make it 3-1.

Jorge Polanco made it a one-run game with an RBI single off A’s reliever Hogan Harris in the bottom half, but Noah Murdock got the final two outs of the inning to strand a pair of Seattle baserunners.

Rooker added an RBI single off Collin Snider in the seventh.

Key moment

Andujar’s sixth-inning single gave the Athletics a crucial insurance run.

Key stat

Seattle went 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine overall.

Up next

Left-hander JP Sears makes his season debut for the Athletics on Sunday against Mariners right-hander Bryan Woo.

