It’s a real-life sharktopus!

The sharktopus is no longer just the star of a SyFy original — it’s a real-life phenomenon.

As Oceanographic magazine reports, newly surfaced footage originally taken in 2023 shows an octopus riding on a shark through the waters of New Zealand’s Hauraki Gulf.

The shark in question was a mako shark, which is a good choice to ride whether or not you’re an octopus. Known as the fastest shark, the mako can reach speeds of 45 miles per hour, which will definitely get you a speeding ticket on some roads.

While scientists and nature enthusiasts marvel at the IRL sharktopus, we just hope that the sharknado stays in the world of fiction.