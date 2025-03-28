Not so lucky: Passenger allegedly bitten on St. Patrick’s Day flight

A passenger on a St. Patrick’s Day flight didn’t get pinched, but reportedly suffered an arguably worse fate.

According to SFGate, the passenger was bit by another person on the Delta flight, which was traveling from Atlanta to Los Angeles.

“We were responding to reports from Delta staff about an adult male patient who had been restrained on the aircraft,” says a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, which met the plane at LAX when it landed. “Reports from staff were that the person had bit another person.”

The bitten was treated on the scene and released, while the biter was transported to the hospital. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident. A Delta spokesperson tells SFGate, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior and we will work with law enforcement to that end.”