Florence, Oregon: Marine Mammal Harassment Authorization Issued for Siuslaw River Construction

- The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) has issued an Incidental Harassment Authorization (IHA) to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) for the Station Siuslaw River construction project in Florence, Oregon.
- The authorization allows for the incidental harassment of marine mammals during pile driving activities, which are part of the construction efforts to correct shoreline erosion and replace infrastructure at the USCG Station.
- Marine mammals potentially affected include harbor seals, California sea lions, Steller sea lions, and harbor porpoises, with specific allowances for Level A and Level B harassment.
- Level A harassment involves potential auditory injury, while Level B harassment pertains to behavioral disturbances due to noise from construction activities.
- The project involves the removal of 71 timber piles and installation of 79 new piles, with construction activities expected to span 48 days within a one-year period starting November 1, 2025.
- Mitigation measures include pre- and post-activity monitoring, soft start techniques for pile driving, and the use of bubble curtains to minimize noise impact.
- The USCG is required to employ Protected Species Observers (PSOs) to monitor marine mammal presence and ensure compliance with mitigation measures.
- The IHA is effective from November 1, 2025, through October 31, 2026, and includes detailed monitoring and reporting requirements to ensure minimal impact on marine mammal populations.
- No serious injury or mortality of marine mammals is anticipated, and the project is not expected to have significant long-term impacts on marine mammal populations or their habitat.
