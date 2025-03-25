Finland named happiest country in the world for the eighth year

While Bobby McFerrin may have sung “don’t worry, be happy,” that’s not always easy. But it turns out there are some places in this world where happiness isn’t as tough as it is in others, and now a new report reveals where you can go to find that happiness.

The Annual World Happiness Report, compiled by a team at Oxford University, has just been released: Finland was named the happiest country in the world for the eighth year in a row.

The report rated every country on “six measures of benevolence,” with Denmark coming in at #2, followed by Iceland, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Rounding out the top 10 are Costa Rica, Norway, Israel, Luxembourg and Mexico.

As for the U.S., it ranks at #24, down one spot from last year.