3/25 The Dalles City Council Recap

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The Dalles City Council decided last night not to ban the sale of fireworks in the city this year. That had been proposed after staff noted the city had banned the use of fireworks during the Fourth of July for the past four years due to dangerous fire conditions, but as Councilor Rod Runyon put it:

“We have local groups that use the sale of fireworks as a fundraiser and whatnot, and I don’t want to be in front of that. I think it’s a separate issue whether the city recognizes a fire danger and then says, ‘No, you can’t light ’em off.’ That’s two different issues.”

The subject came up this early because both for-profit and nonprofit groups have to order their supplies this time of year. And in years past, their sales suffered when high fire danger conditions forced the city to ban the use of fireworks.

Councilors did pass an ordinance reworking the current city statutes on keeping animals in the city. The first appearance of the topic two weeks ago drew a number of people testifying against various new proposed requirements. Following that testimony, staff made considerable revisions, loosening a number of the proposed restrictions.

And the council voted in favor of an intergovernmental agreement with the county and Northern Wasco Parks n Rec District. The city agreed to cover the district’s water bill for up to $152,000 a year to water the nine parks in the city limits. The agreement is for 15 years.

Mayor Mays also had this announcement:

“This is the last city council meeting for our esteemed finance director Angie Wilson. Angie, the eight years you’ve been here you’ve been stuck with me for six of those years. I consider myself very fortunate I was able to serve with you. I think you’ve done an outstanding job for the city. I’ve come to appreciate the budgets you put together each year, and it just seems every year to get better and better.”

Wilson is leaving for a job in a larger city.

