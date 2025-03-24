Senate Democrat budget proposal raises taxes and overspends – as predicted

OLYMPIA… Senate Republican Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, released the following statement in response to the $78.5 billion operating budget proposal announced today by Senate Democrats:

“The Senate Democrats’ budget does exactly what we expected — it raises taxes and overspends. Their plan adds $12.1 billion in new policy spending despite Washington already facing a multi-billion-dollar budget shortfall. Instead of living within existing revenue, Democrats are pursuing unsustainable spending, leaving the state vulnerable. As the saying goes, ‘If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.’

“The proposal relies on more than $17 billion in new or higher taxes, including an increase in the amount state and local governments can raise property taxes annually without voter approval. Last year, Democrats wanted to triple the allowable growth rate from 1% to 3%, but didn’t succeed because of such strong opposition. But this proposal eliminates any cap. Property owners could face annual increases of 8% or more — year after year — with no recourse. This could force many homeowners and renters out of their homes.

“While the plan includes a 0.5% cut in the state sales tax, it’s too little to make an impact. The cut wouldn’t take effect until 2027, and Democrats could repeal it in 2026. Local governments could also increase their sales taxes, canceling out any savings for consumers. It’s no wonder House Democrats didn’t include this token cut in their own budget proposal.

“In addition to raising taxes, Senate Democrats are hiking fees that will dig even deeper into family budgets. They propose increasing college tuition by $3,000 per family and eliminating financial aid for around 17,000 students. They’re also doubling annual long-term care fees, adding $90 million in costs that will be passed on to private-pay residents, making their ‘Washington Cares’ program an even worse deal.

“One of the biggest disappointments is the failure to fund hiring grants for more law-enforcement officers, despite Democrats’ repeated claims about prioritizing public safety. Fortunately, Governor Ferguson has pledged to veto any budget that doesn’t include this funding. I hope he keeps that commitment if necessary.”

