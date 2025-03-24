Celtics star Tatum leaves game against Kings after taking hard foul

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) —

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum left Monday’s game late in the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings after taking a hard foul.

Tatum was leading the Celtics in scoring when he got hurt. The six-time All-Star made a contested 3-pointer and was fouled by Kings 6-foot-11 center Domantas Sabonis, who was called for a Flagrant 1 foul.

Tatum remained down for several moments while being examined by Celtics’ staff. He was helped to the bench then returned to make one of two free throws to give the Celtics a 79-68 lead with 3:35 left in the third. He then left for the locker room.

Tatum had 25 points.