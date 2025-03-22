Get drunk on history with Prohibition-era whiskey

A blast from the past washed up on the Jersey Shore in the form of 11 Prohibition-era whiskey bottles.

According to ABC affiliate WPVI, Austin Contegiacomo was walking his dog on New Jersey’s Margate Pier when the pooch sniffed out the still-sealed containers, embossed with the phrase “Lincoln Inn.”

The bottles are thought to be from a smuggling operation from the time of Prohibition, when alcohol was illegal in the U.S. between 1920 and 1933.

Contegiacomo has distributed the bottles to his father and some of his friends, but isn’t planning on taking a swig.

In addition to maybe not tasting very good, we’ve seen enough horror movies to know that if you find some old illegal item, it’s probably a good idea to leave it as it is.