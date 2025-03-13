Portland, OR: Interstate Bridge Replacement Project Seeks Authorization for Marine Mammal Impact

The National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS) has received a request from the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program (IBRP) for authorization to incidentally take small numbers of marine mammals during construction activities on the I-5 bridge between Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington.

The request is part of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project, which aims to improve mobility, safety, and structural integrity of the I-5 corridor, including seismic stability improvements.

Construction activities, including pile driving and rotary drilling, may expose marine mammals to elevated underwater sound levels, potentially resulting in harassment as defined by the Marine Mammal Protection Act (MMPA).

The authorization, if granted, would cover incidental take of marine mammals over a five-year period from September 2027 to September 2032.

The NMFS is inviting public comments and information on the IBRP’s application until April 14, 2025, to assist in the development of regulations governing the incidental take.

The project is expected to involve 1,725 non-consecutive days of construction work over five years, including the installation and removal of steel pipe and sheet piles.

Local communities and stakeholders in Portland, Oregon, are encouraged to participate in the public comment process to address potential environmental impacts on marine life in the Columbia River and North Portland Harbor.

Vancouver, WA and Broader I-5 Corridor: Implications of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Project

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Project also significantly impacts Vancouver, Washington, as it shares the I-5 bridge with Portland, Oregon, over the Columbia River. The construction activities may affect marine life in the surrounding waters, necessitating community engagement and awareness.

Beyond Portland and Vancouver, the project is a critical component of efforts to enhance the I-5 corridor’s overall traffic operations and address future travel demands, potentially influencing regional transportation planning and infrastructure development.

To view the original document on the Federal Register, click here.