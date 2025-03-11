Promising news if your child has food allergies

More than half of the children in the early stages of an ongoing study were able to eat a food they were allergic to one year after stopping Xolair, a medication used for some kids with food allergies.

In the study, 60 kids who previously received treatment with Xolair for at least 24 weeks were followed for a year after stopping the drug at hospitals across the country.

According to researchers, each child was assigned three treatment plans, one per food trigger. Of these treatment plans, 82% involved kids eating a food trigger under medical guidance.

After a year, 61% to 70% of children successfully ate milk, eggs or wheat, while 38% to 56% were able to eat peanuts or tree nuts.

Researchers say the results are encouraging but caution that not all children will respond the same, and this approach should only be done under medical supervision.

These preliminary findings were presented by Dr. Jennifer Dantzer, a pediatric allergist at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, on Sunday during a symposium at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology and World Allergy Organization Joint Congress in San Diego.