The Elephant in the Dome Podcast: Anti-Semitism on Campus, Public Safety, and Washington’s Budget Crisis

On this episode of The Elephant in the Dome, Senator John Braun is joined by KVI radio host Ari Hoffman for a no-holds-barred conversation about rising anti-Semitism on college campuses, the state of public safety in Washington, and the looming budget crisis. They discuss the University of Washington’s handling of campus activism, the challenges of passing Holocaust education legislation, and the ongoing debate over law enforcement and criminal justice reforms.

Plus, a deep dive into Washington’s budget shortfall—what’s driving it, where cuts can be made, and why Republicans say tax hikes aren’t the answer.